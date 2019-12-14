We, at Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, would like to take this opportunity to thank those involved in our 5th Quarter this year.
5th Quarter is a program which allows young people to come to our church after each Shady Spring High School home football game. We provide a safe environment for these teens to come to, have fun, food, and fellowship.
We have a great love for the youth of today and realize that our youth are the church of today, as well as the church of tomorrow. These teens need to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ, and that’s one of the things our program provides. We want to show the youth of today that Christianity can be, and should be, exciting.
In addition to the many church members who helped with this program, we would like to show our appreciation to the following who made donations:
Leslie Equipment, Cool Ridge Service Center, Robin and Kirsten Browning, Bub’s Cycle, Haircrafters, Padrinos of Beaver, Tom and Barbara Cochran, First Community Bank of Beaver, Kroger of Beaver, Gary and Beckie Jones, Access Health, Drema Wilson, Chick-Fil-A, Shear Perfections Salon, Zappers Pizza, Two Brothers Collision, Beaver Lion’s Club, Dickie’s Bar-B-Que, Spencer and Linda Hammons, Wayne and Helena Ellis, Merilene Manning and JK Simmons.
Larry O. Lilly
Ghent