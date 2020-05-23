If developed, the planned “Appalachian Petrochemical Hub” for plastics manufacture will bring a massive petrochemical industry build-up to West Virginia. This complex would stretch down the Ohio River from Beaver, Pa., to Huntington, W.Va., and into surrounding counties with a spur down the Kanawha River from Point Pleasant to Charleston. It would make the “Chemical Valley” in Kanawha County look like an afterthought and entrench fossil fuel and plastics infrastructure for decades.
Once again the people of Appalachia are being told we “need” to put health and safety on the line for industry profit. Such facilities not only continually pollute air and water with dangerous chemicals – but, together, the projected five crackers would emit up to 10 million tons of greenhouse gases per year.
Meanwhile, because gas wells are short-lived and their ethane yield for plastics production is low, each cracker would require 1,000 new fracked wells every five to 10 years. That number of new wells could dramatically increase the incidence of fracking leaks, spills, accidents, radioactive waste and air-polluting compressor stations.
The present EPA is pro-industry and our WV Department of Environmental Protection has shown it can’t protect the people of West Virginia. Thus, when something goes wrong, who is going to help us?
Further, some 10 million tons of plastics already go into the ocean annually. These additional ethane crackers would mean we would see even more plastic waste in our landfills, oceans and waterways.
Vested interests are touting this development as the savior for our region by grossly overstating expected employment. However, we could have plentiful, lasting jobs here that won’t destroy our health and future. According to Forbes Magazine, the renewable energy sector has become a major U.S. employer, outnumbering fossil fuel workers by 3-to-1. Yet state and federal laws have significantly prevented West Virginia from realizing this breakthrough.
Barbara Daniels
Richwood