Call to Action: Learn all you need to know about blood clots.
Venous thromboembolism also known as VTE is a blood clot that starts in a vein. According to the American Heart Association, it is the third leading vascular diagnosis after heart attack and stroke, affecting about 300,000 to 600,000 Americans each year. There are two types; One is called deep vein thrombosis, also known as DVT, which is a clot in a deep vein, usually occurs in the leg, but can occur in the arm or other veins. The second type is called pulmonary embolism, also known as PE, which happens when a DVT clot breaks and travels to the lungs and occludes some or all of the blood supply. There are multiple risk factors that play a key role in developing VTE.
Some risk factors for VTE include: previous VTE, family history of VTE, age, hospitalization, major general surgery, fractures of the pelvis, hip or long bones, trauma and prolonged sitting. According to the American Heart Association, “roughly 50 percent of life-threatening blood clots happen within three months of a hospitalization, surgery or traumatic injury.” VTE warning signs include: leg pain or tenderness of the thigh or calf area, leg swelling, skin that feels warm to the touch, reddish discoloration of the skin. PE warning sings include; unexplained shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest pain under the rib cage which may be worse when deep breathing, fast heartbeat, light headedness or passing out.
How to reduce the risk of developing VTE? Being active. When hospitalized, move around when you are able, or as directed by your healthcare provider. Avoid sitting for prolonged periods. If sitting is part of your occupation, flex and extend the ankles and contract the calf muscles while seated. If able, get up and walk every hour. Stay hydrated, avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine. Purchase a pair of compression stockings if advised by your healthcare provider.
It’s time for a call to action. Be proactive. Ask your provider about your risk factors for VTE. Do not be a victim of VTE. For more information visit https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/venous-thromboembolism/what-is-venous-thromboembolism-vte
Meaghan Lane, RN
