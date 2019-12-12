Jesus, my God, my King, my Lord, my Savior, my healer, my refuge, my provider, my strength, my defender, my protector, my peace, my joy, my life, my all, my everything. All of these statements are true; He is my everything, every moment of every day.
What this world needs is Jesus. He is the answer to every problem. The coming year, 2020, is going to be a year in which we, as a nation, need to return to God. I urge families to go to church. Prayers need to start in the homes and return to our schools. Psalm 33:12 says: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord….” Prayer and devotions left the homes long before they left the schools and we are paying a great price. One look at current events and you can see the evil that is taking over this country, even some of our churches have taken out their altars. I believe the altar is one of the most important places that we have in our churches and we need to use it regularly. Prayer is our weapon against the forces of evil. Our greatest battle is spiritual and the war can be waged on our knees before our Holy God
Born again Christians need to be silent no longer. The liberal left certainly doesn’t have a problem speaking out. So, we Christians need to overcome the fear of rejection, conflict or loss and speak God’s truth more than ever. Philippians 4:6 says: “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” The Bible tells us to pray for our leaders, and our president needs prayer. He is standing up for our morals and is under attack every single day. We need to spend much time in prayer that God will guide and direct him and allow him to return to Washington in 2021.
One thing that is no longer seen in our churches is special prayer meetings. I can remember growing up, we had “all-night” prayer meetings, sometimes they lasted until 12-midnight, and sometimes they lasted until morning. God can move and will move if we as Christians pay the price and that price is time spent on our knees in prayer. Answered prayer doesn’t always come easy, but it’s worth every moment of travailing in prayer. Will you pray?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside