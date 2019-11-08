This is not a sermon but it is something to think about by just using common sense. An 80-year-life equated to God’s time is but two hours as per Palm 90:4 and 2 Peter 3:8.
We are taught, and believe that each life is precious, but don’t understand why God put us on earth. We think it is to worship both him and his son, and this is true. But his real purpose is to house our soul. When God made the soul it was made in his image, in two parts, one half male and one half female. Thus the two parts combine to make one complete soul. Because God has no form, and it was made in his image, he placed it into the mortal’s body to give it a form and identity. While in the flesh, the mortal controls the soul, and the soul stores the mortal’s sin. At death, a silver cord breaks (ECC 12:6) that attaches the soul to the body. A spirit body then is formed consisting of your thoughts and mind, and surrounds the soul with both going to the spirit world.
God considers each soul a child, and only asks that the mortal live a full sin-free life. Why? Because, God is sin free and only judges on sin. Our earth life is important, because we can start the process of losing sin while still in the flesh, by praying to God for his divine love (the love from his soul to our soul), because it replaces sin in our soul with love. Life is important, because it prepares us for the spirit world where our real life begins.
Robert Morgan
Daniels