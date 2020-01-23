This year we will elect a president, a serious responsibility for all Americans. As we look back on the last three years, a lot of good things have been accomplished. The unemployment rate has fallen, the stock market is doing well and our president has protected our Second Amendment rights, our right to keep and bear arms. He has spoken up for our religious freedoms and is pro-life. That alone is a powerful move in the right direction. Exodus 20:13 says: “Thou shalt not kill.” Isaiah 49:1 says: “…The Lord hath called me from the womb; from the bowels of my mother hath he made mention of my name.”
Our president has put God, the Bible, prayer and love for our country back in the White House and has had ministers pray in the White House. We should pray with him and for him. 1 Timothy 2:1-3 says: “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour.” Prayer changes things; prayer can change the heart of a sinner. If a sinner comes to God with a broken heart and a contrite spirit, God will not turn him away, but will change his life forever.
Our president has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and has moved our U.S. Embassy there. The nation of Israel is still God’s chosen people. The Bible tells us in Psalm 122:6: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.” Romans 11:1 says: “I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid….” The president has signed an executive order and vows to “crush” anti-Semitism. The interpretation of that executive order would allow the Education Department to withhold funding from college or educational programs they believe are discriminating in an anti-Semitic way. Pastor Robert Jeffress said at the White House that Trump is “the most pro-faith president in history” and that our president is “on the right side of God.”
These are just some things that I admire about our president and my prayer is that God will allow him to return to the White House in 2021. Pray with me, pray much.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside