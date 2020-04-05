Constituent service is the lifeblood of any elected official.
The Head Negro In Charge (HNIC) held a meeting at the Community Building, Patch and Antonio. A contractor was planning to build apartments on the site of Piney Oaks elementary school. Before the meeting started, she asked everyone present to introduce themselves.
Two people wanted to know why they didn’t receive letters about the meeting. The HNIC said letters were mailed to all concerned in the area. That statement was a lie.
To my knowledge, there was no one from Morris, Barber, Plumley or Prillerman Aves. in attendance. Obviously people living in the area would know more about the adverse effects of the proposed construction than those who didn’t.
Members of her church congregation were there, but only one lived in the area who knew anything about the impact of more low income housing on the neighborhood.
The HNIC called me Smith. Smith is not my name.
We need common-sense representation. It would have been hilarious, if it wasn’t so tragic.
I had previously called her on the phone in June of 2017, telling her my name, about a dog problem I was having. She gave me a phone number, contact name and told me to tell Animal Control. She told me to call them. The number she gave me was a wrong number. No one knew the name of the contact person nor did anyone recall talking to her.
On April 4, 2018, the HNIC wrote me an email claiming my son ran from her, she said because her black car looked like a police car. I don’t have a son. I still have a copy of the email.
Did the HNIC protest $3 million dollars wasted on a new police headquarters when the precincts in East Beckley and East Park are unused? What about the unsolved murders in the 5th Ward? What about prostitutes on South Fayette Street?
The “educated Negroes” have the attitude of contempt toward their own people. The race needs workers not leaders. The Negro should endeavor to be a figure in politics, not a tool for politicians.
Adib Aqeel
Beckley