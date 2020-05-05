I’m not sure at what point I realized that I had joined the ranks of one of the largest demographic populations in West Virginian – seniors. It may have been when I signed up for Medicare and Social Security, government programs to which I have contributed in the 52 years that I worked and paid taxes. Or maybe it was simply the new stiffness in my joints in the morning.
Aging is a process and each age brings with it a measure of gratification, growth, frustrations and failures. I acknowledge that the process of aging means I will likely experience physical and mental changes that may be painful and cumulative. But, so far, my old age is perhaps one of the most productive and liberating times of my life.
I am, however, one of the lucky ones.
In addition to Social Security and Medicare, I also have a husband who has retirement income from the federal government and our combined income allows us to live with dignity. But, I have met and talked with seniors who struggle every day – the retired health care worker who needed SNAP benefits after her husband died and the 75-year-old woman who discovered that the co-pay on her medication had tripled. She walked away from the counter without the medication.
This is why I am an eager volunteer with West Virginia Can’t Wait and Smith for WV. Our policy platform, Empower Seniors, was written by and for seniors, the people most impacted by the issues faced by our older residents. It includes: implement full Social Security income tax relief; cut healthcare costs and expand access for seniors; establish community-based living centers; and form a Mountaineer Senior Corps of seniors to serve as advocates and community leaders.
This is a platform that will “build a government where every senior citizen has a life of dignity, respect, health, community and power.” It is a movement that is not led by one candidate, but by thousands of West Virginians who choose people over politics. To read more about this or other WV Can’t Wait platforms, go tohttps://wvcantwait.com.
Shalom Tazewell
Talcott