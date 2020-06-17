To the citizens of Shady Spring, Daniels, and Beaver who use the I-64 interchange regularly, have you been held up getting on to the interstate due to the stop sign? Well, get used to it. If everyone sits back and does nothing, the state is going to spend $45 million (most likely more) building a road from 84 Lumber through the mountain to the sharp curve on I-64, and put stop lights on both ends. Yes, stoplights to get on and off an interstate.
An alternative would be much cheaper, widening Airport Road to 4 lanes with much less property being purchased and continued use of the existing on and off ramps. Let your representatives hear your voice, this is a horrible waste of money.
David Tomczyk
Beaver