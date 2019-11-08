Veterans Day is often confused with Memorial Day. Memorial Day observes our unforgotten fallen who served in the U.S. Armed Forces; those who were killed in action or died from wounds suffered in battle. Recognized on the last Monday of May, flowers and flags are placed upon the graves of our dearly departed.
Veterans Day is a day honoring and remembering all veterans living or deceased who served this country in peace or wartime; acknowledged on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour. Veterans Day is a time of appreciation to veteran family and friends. Any day, not just on a National Holiday, opportunities arise to demonstrate our gratitude and say “Thank You” to a veteran.
We also commemorate and salute our five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces in support of military in active duty. Armed Forces Day is celebrated the third Saturday in May.
These patriotic holidays pay special tribute to the Red, White and Blue’s noble warriors; America’s heroes and sheroes who deeply loved their country. In this One Nation Under God, blessed by God, sustained by God, whose hope is God, respect them by standing for The Star Spangled Banner and Pledge Allegiance to the same United States flag they fought for yet strive to defend.
In the heat of combat, everything changes in a split second in a single act of bravery for the Homeland’s sake, by an unseen bullet, a missile, a sniper, a bomb, a hand grenade or shrapnel.
They all endure rigorous training, strict discipline, physical and mental conditioning to prepare for war zone situations. With a common goal; Americans valiantly joining forces in extreme elements of weather, foxholes, oft under heavy artillery fire standing boldly and courageously in the face of terror and enemies.
Everyone who served anywhere at anytime in the US Armed Forces wrote a blank check payable to The United States of America an amount of up to including their own lives. Hundreds of thousands had their check cashed for the ultimate amount, their life.
When they said,”We’ve got your back,” they meant it!
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring