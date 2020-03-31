I am already getting emails from conservative-Republican political candidates calling all Democrats “socialists” when I don’t think that any of the national Democrats are truly socialists at all. None. To me, as well as to Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, they are all “liberals” and “progressives” who are not advocating for the abolition of our market-based capitalist economic system, and who simply want a more humane capitalism with some new federal government social programs to help the lower and middle classes.
They want the U.S. to become more like Canada, western Europe and Scandinavia. Krugman does not consider these countries to be socialist. These countries don’t consider themselves to be socialists. It is mostly U.S. conservative Republicans who do. Why? Because it is an easy, but less than honest, weapon to use against Democrats. They want to scare the public into incorrectly believing that the Democrats want to abolish capitalism.
What Krugman and many others are trying to get the American people to understand is that if you believe in and support federal government social programs like Social Security and Medicare, that does not make you a socialist. To be a true socialist you have to be in favor of abolishing our capitalist economic system and replacing it with a socialist economic system. If you would go by the conservative-Republican definition of socialist, then that would have made Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon socialists because Ike signed the Social Security Disability law and Nixon signed the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) law.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY