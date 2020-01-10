This letter is in response to Jay Mitchell’s letter, “To LGBTQ: Let the children go” (The Readers Speak, Dec. 29).
There are several statements you made that are inaccurate and discriminatory. First, asking to let foster children only go to families that are “Christian based or at least morally” is both impossible and prejudicial. Why should these children be placed in homes based on the religion of the parents rather than how much care, support, and love they would receive?
Secondly, your statement that children would have a more stable life free from embarrassment with heterosexual parents is incorrect. The American Psychological Association (APA) reports that children of LGBTQ+ parents develop their sexual and gender identities and social relationships in much the same way as children with heterosexual parents do. Research has found that children raised by same-sex parents experience little differences in personal development.
You stated that foster children living in LGBTQ+ homes commit suicide because they “cannot handle the situation.” I would like to see where you are getting this data from. Published, peer-reviewed research indicates that children who identify as LGBTQ+ have a significantly increased risk of suicide. One article reports that suicidal youth who identify as LGBTQ+ were reluctant to seek help due to being unable to talk about emotions (McDermott, Hughes, & Rawlings, 2018). Not allowing LGBTQ+ parents to adopt or foster would likely increase mental health issues in LGBTQ+ youth.
Limiting the LGBTQ+ community from choosing to adopt or foster children is not only discriminatory but harmful to the state of West Virginia. West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported an increase of about 70 percent of children in foster care in the last six years. By restricting certain parents from adopting, children are barred from receiving love, care, and affection from families who are willing to accept these children.
You identified the LGBTQ+ community as a “cult” several times. Merriam-Webster defines a cult as “a religion regarded as unorthodox or spurious.” I do not believe sexual orientation and gender identity are a religion nor are they unorthodox. Same-sex relationships have existed for quite some time. Because society has condemned those who identify as LGBTQ+, these people are unable to live the life they want without experiencing discrimination, harassment, judgment, and much more from people such as yourself.
Lastly, you referenced several verses from the Bible to support your opinion. Need I remind you of what Jesus said in Matthew 7:1-2: “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” Or in James 4:11 which says, “Brothers, and sisters, do not slander one another. Anyone who speaks against a brother or sister or judges them speaks against the law and judges it. When you judge the law, you are not keeping it, but sitting in judgment on it.”
Overall, I support LGBTQ+ families being able to foster children. The God I know loves everyone no matter what they believe, where they come from, or who they are. I hope by reading this, you along with others will be able to recognize how hurtful your letter was to members of the LGBTQ+ community and will be more accepting of them in the future.
Chelsea Wallen, B.A.
Marshall University
Psychological Trainee
Doctor of Clinical Psychology Program