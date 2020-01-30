I am a veteran and I am writing to express my great appreciation for the doctor and the staff in the emergency room at the Beckley Veterans Hospital.
I had developed a bit of an unexpected health crisis and the staff flawlessly delivered urgent care for my needs from the time I entered the patient care area asking for assistance. Much thanks to the two men working at the desk that night, the nurse who came and got me and the other nurses who were already prepping the equipment necessary for my arrival. It was amazing care. I was treated with respect and dignity.
My heart goes out in full gratitude to Dr. Deepti Pisupati and the rest of the ER staff there.
Crystal Sharpe
Cool Ridge