Folks, here it is, 10 a.m., March 8, 2020, and I’m starting Daylight Saving Time (DST) again.
I don’t know about you, but I feel as if I have severe jet lag from flying non-stop from Tokyo to Beckley.
Before anyone writes in saying it’s impossible to fly non-stop from Tokyo to Beckley, there are airplanes that can, and yes, I know I’ll need to go through Customs in San Francisco, but you get my gist.
Since the West Virginia Legislature doesn’t want to take West Virginia off of DST for whatever reason, I have an idea of what Raleigh County can do that will make life in Raleigh County easier, safer, and better for the residents of Raleigh County.
In the late ’90s, several students in Orange County (Orlando), Florida, were struck and killed while en route to their bus stops because at the time change it is dark in the morning, and Orlando is a city where streets are wide, well-lit, and most are perfectly straight for many miles.
What Orange County did to remedy the problem was to immediately start all schools one hour later throughout every school year so students are always in daylight.
I believe the other 62 counties in Florida also adopted this idea.
This idea would work in Raleigh County very well since the roads and streets are narrow, have blind curves, and have blind intersections where homeowners have planted landscaping shrubbery on public right-of-ways.
Students who get enough sleep at night do better in school and on SATs. I believe your student will, too.
So, folks, if you agree, call the Raleigh County School Board, the City council member and County Commissioner that represents your district, and the State senators and delegates who represent your district, and tell them that you think this is a great idea, and the Raleigh County Schools should do it.
Maybe even go statewide with it.
This will give everyone one less thing about regarding our students.
Gator Williams
Beckley