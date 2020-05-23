To understand why Dr. Fauci and other doctors are warning us about a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, look at the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919.
Thinking that the pandemic was over, Philadelphia held a war bonds rally on Sept. 11, 1918, where 200,000 people attended; 30,000 died within six weeks of the rally.
San Francisco planned a “mask-off day” to occur at noon on Nov. 21, 1918, when people could come out of their homes and burn their masks; 13,000 died.
In the spring of 1919, Philadelphia held one of its annual spring parades; 20,000 people attended, 5,000 got sick, 3,000 died.
The second wave of the Spanish flu pandemic was deadlier than the first. And a flu vaccine wasn’t perfected and distributed until the mid-1930s.
We know how to protect ourselves from COVID-19, so continue to wear your masks and practice social distancing, and above all, keep your guard up.
Gator Williams
Beckley