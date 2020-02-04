I was struck by the article “Lawmakers Completely Out of Touch.” I suppose it was an attempt to claim that the law proposed by the legislature is unnecessary due to the unlikely occurrence of an abortion gone wrong and a baby delivered alive. In this article our “expert,” Dr. Villavicencio, proposes that “no one really understands abortion.” If you really understood the mechanisms of abortion you might have a different opinion on the subject. Unborn children are dismembered, burned with chemical solutions and even killed having been partially delivered, fully developed.
The good doctor uses words like compassion and ethics to describe her discipline’s attitudes but I submit that these words do not fit the deliberate killing of an unborn child.
In her attempt to soften the issue, she uses the term “fetal demise” which is code for killing the child prior to delivery. I propose that if people really understood the violence of abortion there should be a public uproar opposing the act. Kudos to the legislators who support this bill. If one child is saved from a botched abortion it will be worth it … unlikely or not.
Harry Evans
Beckley