I ask in all seriousness: Would any of the school systems in West Virginia, apart from Greenbrier County, turn down an offer by the governor to be its boys’ basketball coach? Would any school district in any state in the nation turn down such an offer? No, and anywhere else it would be a highly favorable national story. But in West Virginia?
Particularly when the governor had amassed a proven success record with the same district’s girls’ team of 492-172; and 319-125 when he previously coached the boys’ team.
Would any of the other 54 school systems in the state humiliate him by making him come hat-in-hand to plead for the job? Or would it not otherwise be sensational national news?
In the excellent film, “Lion in Winter,” King Henry II tells his ward, who is complaining to him that she must marry Richard the Lionhearted, “Not all eyes will weep for you when you are queen of England.”
Not all eyes would weep for Greenbrier County if the governor was its coach.
Truly, only in West Virginia.
Andrew V. Gallagher
Charleston