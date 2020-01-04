Some very rich people have a vested interest in wind and solar energy; therefore, if fossil fuel is outlawed, they would stand to enhance their fortunes substantially. Producers of lithium batteries would also see an increase in their riches.
Consider this: Just about everyone is able to tell us what happened yesterday, but no person alive can tell us what will happen tomorrow. Regardless of what happens tomorrow, there is nothing anyone can do to change it.
It was foretold several thousand years ago. It is written in the Book of Revelation. For those who do not know, Revelation is the last Chapter of the Bible. I know many people believe the Bible is a book of fiction. Believe what you want; however, I believe these people are in for a horrible surprise. Many things that were foretold several thousand years ago have already come to pass, and others are happening now. You can read Revelation for yourself or remain ignorant.
Climate Change is just another sign.
Phillip Martin
Pax