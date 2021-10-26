A response to Mr. Richard P. Loaf’s letter (“Confederate statue in Hinton should remain standing,” The Readers Speak, Oct. 24):
Mr. Loaf, the “wokes” are not trying to change history. They are trying to inform us of the history we have been denied. Only recently the misdeeds of our white ancestors have been exposed and you don’t like it. Our history books have made heros of many, but ignored or glossed over their transgressions. Tell the truth, Mr. Loaf, how many people including yourself have even heard of the Tulsa Oklahoma riot of 1921 when whites wiped out a black ghetto killing over 175 people and destroyed 1,100 homes? I bet you have read very little if anything about this in history books. I can certainly understand the anger African Americans must feel when they see a monument to someone who enslaved and killed their ancestors.
Mr. Loaf, you ask why the Blacks waited so long to protest rather than protest when the statue was erected. I can only imagine what would have happened to a Black protesting anything a white was proposing during that time. He would have risked being lynched.
One of your most absurd statements was that the statue has nothing to do with slavery, when in fact the person this statue represents fought to preserve and protect slavery.
You say the Indians were mistreated but are not raising a “fuss” about it. The Indians protested most violently, but look what happened to them. They were slaughtered or forced onto desolate reservations where many remain today.
Real history helps us to determine what will secure or endanger our freedom. But that history must be true history in the fullest sense.
Tom Rapp
Beckley