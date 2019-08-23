West Virginia has many challenges, but our greatest need is rebuilding the state’s primary and secondary roads.
Gov. Jim Justice schedules news conferences to tout his “success,” but those who drive on West Virginia roads know we’re far behind in making necessary highway improvements. Justice is P.T. Barnum reborn, a self-promoting huckster who talks about road repairs but fails to deliver.
Our limited highway crews work hard and make some repairs, but those fast fixes cannot overcome the Justice administration’s neglect. Our part-time governor willfully ignored West Virginians’ greatest transportation needs until the past couple of months.
While we need road repairs now, Justice diverts state funds to pay for projects at airports, colleges and everywhere else. Justice spent millions of dollars for new highway equipment, but his strategy will fail because he doesn’t have adequate manpower and funds. Furthermore, he doesn’t understand how to prioritize projects.
With our roads neglected for so long, a competent governor would dedicate all available state funds for paving and road repair. That includes surplus funds, airport funds, other capital expenditures and, yes, even money from the state’s rainy-day funds. Justice should stop worrying about generating favorable headlines and focus on a long-term plan to repair our roads in a systematic way. Rather than a focused plan, we get news conferences.
We have only 60 days left in this paving season. With the exception of a few select stretches, Justice and team have done little paving thus far. When the snow falls and roads freeze and thaw, the repaired potholes will reappear. Sure, we’re used to potholes, but we don’t like them, especially after voters supported hefty tax increases to repair roads.
If Justice continues to put off allocating all available funds to roads, the final cost will be exponentially larger.
The next time you see Justice dedicate state funds to a non-road project, call 304-558-2000. Please tell him enough is enough. If he wants to be a leader, he should set priorities and repair our highways.
Dan Page, Elkview