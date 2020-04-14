After talking to a number of people in the area who are parents, grandparents or people who chose to live here, my friend and I decided to write a letter to the editor expressing our concerns.
In this world-wide pandemic which has caused each of us to have to do things differently, we are concerned that here in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice has been reluctant to make a firm decision about sending the kids back to school and we wonder why.
A 2018 report showed West Virginia is the No. 1 state where the opioid epidemic problems have affected the highest number of children. Many of these children have been placed in foster care and are being taken care of by grandparents. Putting kids back into school will endanger their grandparents and others. If these grandparents are infected and unable to care for their grandchildren, the children will be negatively impacted and likely become part of an already overloaded foster care system. Undoubtedly, this will result in mental problems for years to come. It is already happening.
This lack of leadership, clarifying the situation now, is putting undue stress on parents, teachers, school system employees and child-care facilities among others.
Already, parents are saying they will not send their children back into a place where social distancing cannot be practiced and face masks will not be part of the school uniform.
My friend commented about this concern saying, “I think it’s playing with dynamite.”
Jean Evansmore, Mount Hope
Pamela Garrison, Lookout