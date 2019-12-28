Hello 2020!
Ten push-up bet on each prediction. Any takers?
10. The economy will continue to prosper for everybody in spite of the media’s continuously trying to talk it down.
20. Employment will stay full in spite of those Democrats wishing for the plane to crash.
30. One more Constitutionalist Supreme Court judge and 230 total lower court appointments confirmed in the next year. This is way more important than anybody is paying attention to. Two plus 190ish so far.
40. And due to the failed coup attempt:
● The president enjoys a 1984 style re-election.
● We enjoy a Republican House and Senate.
50. Unfortunately, socialism will still be around as parasites need hosts.
If you’re keen on a prosperous America, pray for it. If you’re not, get used to it.
Pence in 2024.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley