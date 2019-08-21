I read in the newspaper that the West Virginia Department of Highways will be paving a portion of Robert C. Byrd Drive starting with the Coalfields Expressway and ending at I-77 in Raleigh County.
That’s good, but why haven’t they finished the job on Rt. 3 at Montcoal and Stickney? It has been two months since they have done anything and I’m sure Rt. 3 is busier than the Coal Field Expressway. All it needs is paved and the guard rails put back up. Since school has started it needs fixed now.
Linda Buchanan
Montcoal