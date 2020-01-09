This is in reference to an article that talks about protecting our Constitution and how President Trump has harmed the process.
I hear constantly that a foreign power interfered with our elections, but I can’t seem to find the concrete evidence. There is plenty of hearsay, but no physical evidence. He supposedly abused his power to manipulate the system, but again show me the concrete proof. After watching all of the hearing, I was somewhat dismayed because the Republicans were never on an even playing field with the Democrats. Why was the hearing held behind closed doors? I for one would have loved to watch the hearing and make my own decision, which seemed to me to have already been confirmed by the Democrats.
All anyone asks is fair process with all the facts laid out on the table. It constantly comes up that Trump withheld the aid to Ukraine, but one critical fact is missing. If the aid was not given, at what point would critical mass be reached – two months, four months or even six months – before the Russians would have taken action?
Everything has been hearsay, usually from people that want Trump impeached.
I also want to see the concrete facts on Joe Biden and his son. Did his son, Hunter, do anything wrong? What amazes me is that Joe Biden is only a candidate and not the nominee. If he was the nominee, and this happened, I would be concerned.
All I ask is provide the concrete facts, any written memos or text to confirm that impeachment is justified. Since I am an independent, this would help me make a logical decision on whom to vote for in the next election.
Robert Morgan
Daniels