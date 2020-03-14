Let’s stop sending our children, our money and our resources to other states and countries. Now there is a real chance for West Virginians to stand up and say we have had enough of out-of-state companies taking our coal, timber, gas, oil, money, and people, and leaving us with poisoned water and dirty air.
Stand up and say we won’t support legislators who side with industries that are destroying our natural resources, and turning our creeks and rivers into toxic waterways. We are tired of the government allowing energy companies to pay us less than our homes and land are worth when they mine underneath our property. We are fed up with lower taxes for rich people, and fewer services for the rest of us.
Workers need to make a decent wage, state troopers need protective vests, and all our children need medical care and enough to eat.
Wake up, West Virginia. Every vote does count. Presidents and governors have won elections by a few hundred votes. Ask the hard questions, read the news and check online about the people running for office. Don’t let someone else take your vote.
May 12 is our state primary. Vote for those who want to pass laws that will help all our citizens, strengthen small businesses and create real jobs. Then we can keep a lot more of our children in West Virginia, and make our state an even better place for all of us to live.
Nan Issenberg
Lewisburg