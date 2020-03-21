Here we are in the midst of what the low social media is calling a pandemic crisis. All-out fear is being caused by the propaganda machine. Yes, we have experienced major flu outbreaks in the past and it was never handled to this panic mode stats we currently find ourselves in. Let us use some common sense of washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, stop panicking and calling 911 because you can’t find any more toilet paper to buy. There are more people who have died in auto accidents and more people even this year already who have died from the ordinary seasonal flu than we have dying from the coronavirus. Let us talk about the fact that if there should be a pandemic crisis in this nation it should be about all the millions of unborn babies being murdered daily.
Just to show you how unhinged the Democratic Party has become, Nancy Pelosi has tried to sneak through more federal funding for Planned Parenthood, including the current bill H.R. 620 which is to bring more government money to help out those going through financial hardship due to this coronavirus. Thank God the Republicans said no to this being included. Where does the senator who claims to be a pastor but yet is a representative of the Democratic Party stand when we know that the majority of the Democrats support abortion on demand. Is there riding on both sides of the fence going on here?
Bottom line here is that the Democrats will use any means they can come up with to get rid of President Trump. He has been the most pro-life president, has supported religious freedom, has tried to cake control of our borders from allowing illegal aliens into our country, has tried to keep our country safe from all this coronavirus scare and yet that is not good enough for the far left. They are so determined to take control that they are attempting to do anything and everything regardless of who may suffer the consequences.
If there ever was a time for the Christians to rise up and pray for this nation it is now. God’s Word is quite clear if you will take time to read II Chronicles 7:14.
Sandy Dupree
Union