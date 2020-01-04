100-7; 72-32; 90-31; 77-17; 90-12; 70-12; 100-47; 91-10.
Those are final scores of girls high school basketball games. Some scores at half-time were: 63:12; 45-4; 57-10; 45-11; 63-6; 34-4, and 65-8.
When will this shameful abuse of the Mission Statement of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), which encourages respect, integrity and sportsmanship, end?
For years, I have been waiting for someone in a position of authority to address this despicable dilemma. No one has.
I have watched girls high school basketball evolve from being slow-paced and dull during the 1940s, when the girls played according to their specific rules, to being fast-paced and exciting (sometimes) as it is today.
Why “sometimes”? The games are not exciting, nor are they fun to watch, when a coach’s only goal is to run up the score on a much less-talented team and to win by as many points as possible. These games are downright “ugly” and are not in the best interest of high school basketball.
Games of this type are an utter embarrassment and a subject of ridicule aimed at much less-talented players who love the game. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) basketball rules book authorizes the referee to terminate a basketball game if the game is determined to be a travesty.
Also, the note following Rule 5, Section 5, Article 3, of the rules book, authorizes, “A state association by adoption may institute a running clock when a specified point differential is reached at a specified time in the game.”
Believing it to be in the best interest of high school basketball, I strongly urge the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (SSAC) to explore this worthwhile procedure and to adopt a policy that will eliminate the blatant disrespect of less-talented teams by a few insensitive coaches who take delight in running up the score.
After all, high school baseball and softball games are subjected to a “mercy” rule. Why not a “mercy” rule for basketball?
Aubrey Nuckols
Beckley