When we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States, we also state “and to the Republic for which it stands.” Our Republic and the form of government we have stands on and is derived from the Constitution of the United States, ratified by the states on September 17, 1787. Since then there have been 27 amendments to the Constitution. Our form of government, and the rights we have as citizens, all derive from the structure, intent and rule of laws emanating out of the Constitution.
If one were to query people in the street or in our schools as to the structure and provisions of the Constitution, I would venture a presumption that many people would not be able to comfortably describe this document and how it effects how we are governed. Raleigh County has the fortune recently to have had free lectures on the Constitution and its formation from Dr. William O’Brien, a retired professor of history at Concord College. His last lecture will be on December 17 at 6:30 at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center adjacent to I-64 in Beaver.
In today’s era of constitutional crises and wide ranging news, having a good facility of the provisions of the Constitution and understanding it, would be of great benefit to the populace. Although it would be admirable to carry a pocket copy of the constitution on one’s person, as the late Senator Robert C. Byrd did, having a facility in knowing the Constitution would enable each of us to more thoroughly think through the meaning of current events. Perhaps it would be a good idea to place a copy of the Constitution in Christmas stockings and as gifts to family and friends during the coming holiday season. Perhaps county school systems could provide pocket copies of the Constitution to its high school students, as well as state colleges provide such to its student body members.
A democracy rests on the rule of law and the living implementation of its constitution. We, the citizens within this democracy and within our governmental structure of a republic, should feel a personal as well as public obligation to be knowledgeable of the document that makes this republic possible: The Constitution of the United States.
Joseph I. Golden
Beckley