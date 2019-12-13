I must say, rarely do the president and I agree on anything. “Build the wall” is the smartest thing he has ever said. He showed a prescience I did not know he possessed. We all know that geography is not his strong suit, but we must build the wall in the name of the physical security of the United States of America.
The oceans are not warming, they are warm. The proof of this hit home in the last hurricane season. The reason hurricanes move is because they have taken the heat from the water. The hurricane that hit the Bahamas last year sat still for 40 hours. The ocean was very warm.
Stopping the release of green house gasses today will not help with this issue. Too late. The oceans are warm and will shortly melt the ice caps.
I agree with the president, “Build the wall.” That being said, the location of the wall is of a much greater scale.
What must happen is that every river leading to the sea must be canalized. Panama canal for example. Walls must be constructed to keep the sea out. East coast, Gulf coast. We must do this or we will lose the river valleys.
I have traveled and lived in Europe, in southern Europe, especially, there are massive concrete structures over two thousand years old built with hand mixed concrete and human labor.
The Hoover Dam is similar in scale to what will be required on every river. This can be done, it will take all of us. We have things now that were not present 2,000 years ago. Great machines, hydraulic concrete, millions of skilled laborers. The interstate highway system was built in around a decade. We need to get moving.
We still need to stop the gasses, Hydrogen.
Gary Carter
Lashmeet