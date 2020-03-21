Any time we have a threat to our country or our citizens we should take it seriously. The virus our country is experiencing calls for cool heads and common sense. Heading to the microphone or printing panic is scaring people. And the finger pointing should cease in our country.
You do not blame those who are trying to help by saying you should have done this or you should have done that. You look to the source that started it. It was the foreign country China. China had the virus and did not warn anyone. You look also to those countries who do not have the same health standards we have. Just ask the military who serve in some of these countries.
This is why all those who enter our country should be vetted. Some foreign countries bring illnesses, viruses and disease. Open boarders can cause all these problems.
We saw the virus left one country and traveled to another thanks to human contact. It went from person to person, no precautions. People were boarding planes and ships knowing that they may be ill and took no precautions. No one used common sense. No one thought how it would effect others.
Now maybe we will have some common sense conservation on how we depend on foreign countries for our vital needs such as medical products like masks and gloves. Our medicines, our prescriptions, our antibiotics. We need to always have testing kits to test illnesses. We should always keep our vaccines current for what ever is spreading in other countries.
This may be a wake-up call how vulnerable we are. We need to be more vigilant about our country and who enters it.
The country is in a panic with some stealing bathroom paper, some hoarding groceries like a religious compound. Some are panic buying because they are scared of the unknown. They worry about their families.
Use common sense. Listen to the health officials and follow their instructions. Blaming the president for political reasons does not help.
Panic is effecting our economy, our 401K’s and the stocks we have.
Help heal this country to wellness not tear it apart bit by bit.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring