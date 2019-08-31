Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey, I urge you and all readers of The Register-Herald to google the “National Firearms Act.”
It’s advisable to form a SWAT team in Mercer County, but you can’t auction off a Thompson submachine gun to the public to pay for it.
Your SWAT team can use a “Tommy gun” as part of it’s weapons arsenal, and that may have been the intent of the Mercer County Sheriff who originally bought it in 1938.
The National Firearms Act of 1934 made private ownership of any fully automatic firearm such as the Thompson submachine illegal as these were the preferred weapons of mobsters and bank robbers in the 1920’s and the early 30’s.
The National Firearms Act of 1934 also made ownership of high capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds illegal.
If you choose to google this, you’ll see a sidebar on the right side of the home page where you can find information about “Assault weapons,” the temporary “Assault weapons ban,” and “Bump stocks” which became illegal nationwide as of March 26, 2019.
You will also find the gun laws of all 50 states and the entire list of all of the FBI’s bans on firearms possession.
In all of this, you will not see any legislation banning the ownership of bolt action, lever action, or pump action rifles by law abiding citizens. You will not see any legislation banning the ownership by law abiding citizens of revolvers or semi-automatic pistols that have a magazine that holds no more than 10 rounds. You will not see any legislation banning breech loading, pump, or semi-automatic shotguns that have a magazine that holds less than 10 rounds. You will not see any legislation of any sort banning muzzle loading revolvers or rifles.
After the El Paso, Dayton shootings, and a drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl, it is my highest hope that Republicans, the NRA leadership and the NRA membership will one day wake up and realize that the smallest caskets are the heaviest, and permanently ban all assault weapons.
Gator Williams
Beckley