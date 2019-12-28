I am very humbled by the outpouring of support we at the Humane Society of Raleigh County have received during our “Save the Shelter” campaign. It has become very apparent to me that what we do is important to many people in our surrounding area, as well as from great distances. Many states have been represented, and one donation came from the United Kingdom. A few checks have been scribbled in a way that I knew in my heart the person was elderly and probably had to dig deep to donate that $5. My heart has been so touched.
Thank you for caring about the voiceless animals. We receive some very sad ones who have been terribly neglected or injured. Others come as happy pets until they realize their family no longer wants them. We give each one of them food, shelter, enrichment, and meet their medical needs, all the while preparing adoption information or searching for a rescue to find them a good home. Our staff is excellent. They are so devoted to our animals and love what they do. And it is not an easy job. Our volunteers are also excellent. These people are angels.
One of our biggest expenses each year is providing medical care. We not only address medical issues, but the animals are vaccinated. Each animal is spayed or neutered before they are placed in a home. That is so important because if all pet owners would be responsible to have this procedure done, we would not have the large population of unwanted homeless animals in our area that are simply trying to survive.
Our Board of Directors is not a sitting board. We are a working board. A hard-working board. We are constantly planning and implementing fundraisers. It is a very time-consuming job, but it is our passion.
Please volunteer to help us with the fundraisers by donating, working or just attending and enjoying the fun. If you are unable to physically help, please consider helping financially by making a monthly donation. It does not have to be a great amount. It can be done through online banking, Paypal, or simply dropping off or mailing a check. Just like at home, it is important to know how much money you have coming in for that month. That is not possible when approximately 70 percent of your yearly budget is fundraised. Be a part of the HSRC Team. The rewards are good for your soul.
Thank you to each person, organization, and business that has shared their blessings with us. We hope each donor will continue to support us. It would be so comforting to be able to focus on the animals rather than having to wonder if we can meet payroll. We are blessed that we are so close to the goal of beginning 2020 debt-free. That old debt hanging over our heads was like a noose to us. God bless each and every one of you for your generosity. Please contact us when you want a forever friend or wish to show your support.
Our address is:
HSRC
325 Grey Flats Road
Beckley, WV 25801
Debra Berry
Shady Spring