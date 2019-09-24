When we think of human life no more than road kill, when we think of our military war dead and those we send abroad to handle U.S. interests no more than something to be forgotten or show no respect, when we have allowed our government to be weaponized for politics and slander and when we expect the opponents to be stoic when they are slandered or ripped to shreds, then there is something seriously wrong in this country.
We see a lack of respect for law enforcement daily. We see bullying and threats on school grounds. Students think it’s a big high to go online or leave notes of shooting up schools. They like the panic. Children and adults can’t handle disappointment, stress or everyday life so they look for the drug of choice to forget and laugh it off. You are apt to die from an overdose than in a car accident in today’s society. Workplaces have to be prepared and trained for overdose. When we are selling hoodies with the names of schools involved in school shootings and they have bullet holes in them? Disrespectful and disgraceful.
Our country is like a Third World country. Don’t believe in patriotism, religion, human life. We get involved in needless wars with foreign countries who act and behave like savages. We are inviting these countries to cross our borders through the open border policy. We have seen drug mules, child traffickers, acts of murder and recently nine illegals arrested for rape. What price we are paying for open borders?
We see the hate, the division, the race baiting and slander in our newspaper, our media and yes in our government and those who represent us. When you represent the people, you are supposed to be unbiased and keep your political standing in check. We have seen hatred and slander go overboard.
We see our war dead escorted home and not honored or respected by pilots and passengers. And then a government official makes a comment that, “What difference does it make how they die.”
All these things how far down we have come and the lack of humanity. God help us, we need it.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring