If America ever needed God’s people, it is today. How have we strayed so far away from Jesus? Back in Jesus’ day, he chose his people, his born again ones to bring forth and teach his word. We should all be alarmed at the spiritual condition of America. I know there are Christians all over our nation praying and doing their utmost to bring spiritual change. I say we need more, so many more Christians involved. Seemingly the door has been opened wide and the welcome mat spread. Evil people are welcoming changes that we never, ever witnessed in America’s history.
This evil is seeking to absolutely destroy what this nation and God’s people stand for. In 1963, Madalyn Murray O’Hair successfully changed the course of our country. We are still reaping the consequences of her vicious campaign to remove prayer from the public schools of America. Children who were taught long ago to open their days with prayer and thanksgiving to our Heavenly Father are now not allowed to do so openly.
Atheists and agnostics are fighting hard to change a generation of children. We see the evil that has replaced God in our schools. Some of the things they tell our children are that there is no absolute right or wrong, each person can have his or her own truth, children can pick their own gender, and that guns are evil and kill people. These are all false statements.
Right and wrong do exist, just like evil and good exist. Truth is truth. You can choose to believe something other than the truth, but that does not make it true. Children are born either male or female and although you can change a lot with hormones and surgery, you cannot change what exists at the cellular level. Finally, guns do not kill people, evil people kill people.
The good news is that prayer can save America.
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
This is the promise we stand on. God will answer our prayers, if we obey his word. He is looking to his people, not just pastors, but every born again believer to do his or her part.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside