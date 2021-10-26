Due to its practicality, something called “regenerative agriculture” is slowly but surely taking hold.
A leading organization, The Nature Conservancy, is partnering with the US Corn Grower’s Association to convert farmers to it – while food giant General Mills terms regenerative agriculture “The Wave of the Future” and demands its suppliers employ it. Meanwhile, in the 2020 Netflix movie, “Kiss the Ground”, narrator Woody Harrelson glowingly promotes this innovative method.
This is all good news because regenerative agriculture accomplishes many things: With almost no inputs, including irrigation, it curbs food and water shortages and species loss, traps huge amounts of carbon and stops the spread of deserts all while increasing farm profit and food nutritional content.
Further, “almost no inputs” means no polluting and expensive insecticides, fungicides or fertilizers and far less herbicides and field passes. This low-cost, low-input method is thus well suited to large farms and ranches where its benefits have the greatest impact.
Basically, regenerative agriculture combines no till, mixed-species cover crops among, and following, cash crops with heavy, but brief, livestock grazing on that same land. Because this system rapidly creates rich, water-absorbent topsoil without the need for energy-gobbling, material-scarce composting, it can relatively quickly restore the millions of acres presently being destroyed by tillage, chemicals and uncontrolled grazing.
Moreover, the most critical part of the method – moving large numbers of livestock daily – can now be done fairly easily using single-strand, poly-braid electric fencing. This barrier can be fully electrified with a solar module small enough to hold in one hand. One needs only to set up the next fence line, wind up the old one and stand back. Once a section is thus opened, livestock literally run to the new forage.
Although scientists are still discovering more amazing facets of this process, its known miracles, microbial and otherwise, are largely detailed in a YouTube video titled “Best of Gabe Brown, Allan Savory, Joel Salatin and More.”
Barbara Daniels
Richwood