The primary election apparently has been carried out this year without a hitch ... again.
I was delighted to have had the opportunity to submit my votes for this year’s primary candidates by mail. Coronavirus aside, voting by mail has always given me an opportunity to research the state and local candidates and find out a little bit about each one. As such, I feel I am making an informed decision.
I’d very much like The Register-Herald to reach out to Gov. Justice, Sens. Capito and Manchin, and the elected officials representing our great state in the U.S. House of Representatives, and ask them to support voting-by-mail in the general election in November. It’s safe, it’s secure, there are checks and balances to protect against voter fraud, many other states are already doing it (and have done so for years), and it’s the right thing to do!
John Saunders
Slatyfork