What is a fan? An enthusiastic or passionate, dedicated one, to a sport or a team that plays it.
My heart goes out to the coaches and players who worked so hard to give Shady one of its best seasons.
It was unbelievable! With great wins over Woodrow Wilson High School and Bluefield with gyms packed with fans following a very talented team.
And who could forget Chase Williams on ESPN Top 10 and Shady being No. 1 AA Team in the state.
So in conclusion let me say as a nostalgic Bob Hope song, Thanks for the Memories.
Not even a covert coronavirus can erase our memories of a season well-played.
Larry O. Lilly
Ghent