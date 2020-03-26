Ewart Avenue is a very busy street, but people need to drive more carefully and realize that there are young children that live and play there.
Over the past year I have had five of my animals killed from people driving poorly and not paying attention. There have been many neighborhood animals killed as well. There are many small children that live in the neighborhood, and one of them is going to end up getting hurt or killed.
Every day when I go home from work, I put my signal on and brake way before time to turn and as I turn in to back in my driveway, other drivers either try to fly past me or almost hit me. I had someone screaming and threatening to shoot up my car because she didn’t know how to drive, and a couple of days later a guy was on his phone (oops, isn’t that illegal?) and saw me just in time to drive behind my car and almost hit the car in my neighbor’s driveway. Just yesterday someone was flying down my road and when I tapped my brakes to get them to slow down, they, of course, did the smartest thing and flew around me in the wrong lane.
I will not have my child or anyone else’s hurt because these people don’t know how to drive. I have gone to the police multiple times and even talked to the mayor about getting something done. I was told that they would increase patrol and that there would be officers out enforcing the speed limit. I haven’t seen a single police officer around since I have been making the calls. It is apparently going to take someone getting hurt before anything is done.
Pay attention and drive safely. It could be one of your kids that gets hit by someone who is driving like you.
Christina Acord
Beckley