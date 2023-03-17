No matter how President Joe Biden tries to sell his approval of what is known as the Willow project, an $8 billion plan to extract 600 million barrels of oil from pristine federal land on the North Slope of Alaska, he looks like a hypocrite or worse who, while running for the nation’s highest office back in 2020, promised the American people, “No more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period.”
As such, he also appears to have resorted to the trappings of a typical politician. Rather than standing confidently on solid ground of science, rather than being the world leader we need in these matters, he took a sideways glance at the upcoming election and sought to shore up his standing with working-class Americans who would welcome a break in gas prices at the pump and with folks in the political middle concerned with the influence leveraged by the liberal left on this administration.
Did he win some votes? Maybe. Will gas prices come down? Perhaps. Will the environment and a warming planet be further ruined by man’s addiction to fossil fuels? Absolutely.
Biden is playing a losing hand. At the end of the day, this should not be about politics but rather the inexorable calamity headed our way, the existential crisis rolling into our everyday lives with greater frequency and intensity.
This is about the planet’s ability to survive. Period.
That is no hyperbole. Climate change is getting worse, not better. To avoid its most catastrophic impacts, we must stop approving new oil, gas and coal projects.
Politically, Biden undermined his own impressive climate record, including landmark investments in clean energy. With one monumental policy blunder, he has alienated younger voters and moved the world closer to a point of no return.
Developing and burning oil from the Willow project, as scientific calculations have shown, would produce up to 287 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 30 years. If that sounds like a lot, it is – the equivalent of the annual emissions of 76 coal power plants or a third of all such operations in the United States.
This comes at a time when a new study by Nature, as reported by The Associated Press, says Arctic ice is in jeopardy, that its thickness is now less than half of what it was in 2007 – and it’s much younger, too. That makes it weaker, Nature explained, and more prone to melting. Scientists also say it’s more likely that the ice will continue to diminish than it will recover to what it once was.
If emissions continue to rise unchecked, the Arctic could be ice-free in the summer by 2040.
And what goes around comes around.
Less ice means less reflected heat, creating more intense heatwaves worldwide. But it also means more extreme winters. As the polar jet stream – a high-pressure wind that circles the Arctic region – is destabilized by warmer air, it can dip south, bringing bitter cold with it.
Already, because of the changes in weather, we are seeing significant damage to crops on which global food systems depend. This instability will not only mean higher prices at the grocery store, but further exacerbate a growing crisis for the world’s most vulnerable.
We already know that the global average sea level has risen by about 7 to 8 inches since 1900 and it’s getting worse. Rising seas endanger coastal cities and small island nations by increasing the incidence of coastal flooding and storm surge, making dangerous weather events even more so. And if the Greenland ice sheet melts entirely, global sea levels could rise 20 feet.
There is more, so much more. And we know, or should, that the window to act on climate is rapidly closing. We cannot afford to play politics and take significant steps backward in our fight. But that is exactly what the president just did.
Every new fossil fuel project makes it that much harder for humanity to do what is needed to avert truly catastrophic climate change. President Biden just made it all the more difficult to avoid devastating outcomes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.