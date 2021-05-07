Many know about past major programs designed to rescue the economy and save capitalism. They include the New Deal, the New Frontier and the Great Society. The overall premise was voiced by President Franklin Roosevelt, who in 1932 said, “The millions who are in want will not stand by silently forever while the things to satisfy their needs are within easy reach.”
The New Deal, impressed on Roosevelt by business leaders at a resort conference in French Lick, Indiana, included infrastructure and one can locally look at the Montgomery Post Office, Watoga State Park, and the locks on the Kanawha River for samples of evidence. The New Frontier had an outreach flavor and resulted in the formation of the Appalachian Regional Commission and in many of us joining the Peace Corps to dispel the “Ugly American” image of the Cold War. The Great Society had a focus on addressing poverty and correcting a system that functioned unequally.
The Biden Administration has launched a similar Operation Push Forward with a familiar pay-back plan, namely higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations that scored excessively well during the past several decades and especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Wall Street Journal, “median pay for the chief executives of more than 300 of the biggest U.S. companies reached $13.7 million last year, up from $12.8 million for the same companies a year earlier and on track for a record.”
The problem is not the intent, design, or need for the program if the United States is to remain a major player on the world scene and convey the message of equality and justice for all. The problem is that as things fall apart and if the house becomes divided, it will not remain standing, as noted in the union slogan that, “United We Stand; Divided We Fall.”
The risk is insuring that the pay-back component of Operation Push Forward remains intact. In the past, political opportunists who advocate later adjustments such as reducing taxes on the rich and corporations might win support to undermine the pay-back plan that was designed to take a decade or more for full implementation. Thus, the only way to cement implementation is to achieve impressive and quick results that build a popular base of support, such as Social Security during Roosevelt’s New Deal. Basically, financing is key for Operation Push Forward and only works if it is allowed to stand the test of time.
The other key is creating a unified spirit to accomplish the mission. Historically, this occurred during the Kennedy/Johnson Administrations when people from all walks of life joined the Peace Corps, became VISTAs, built affordable housing, implemented creative workforce training programs, created AppalReD Legal Aid, and mobilized for justice. It was an era of excitement, commitment and accomplishment that, in fact, created an influx of dedicated people to West Virginia to Keep Hope Alive that countered prevalent despair at that time. The impact spilled into many arenas such as Miners for Democracy, Black Lung Associations, Community Action Agencies, Community Clinics, Public Broadcasting, Head Start, Occupational Safety/Health, Upward Bound, Citizens Action and the Southern Appalachian Labor School.
The surge in the number of billionaires and the vast profits by giant corporations make one’s head spin and are beyond comprehension. As noted in contributions to political campaign chests, they are all actively involved in maintaining their privileged status and achieved inequality. However, like during the time of Franklin Roosevelt, there are those on top who will tactically tolerate taking a temporary step back. In fact, as noted in the New York Times, “the smartest money on Wall Street is practically begging for major infrastructure from Congress, one even larger and more sustained than what President Biden is proposing.” Without question, they expect that they can then regain control and dominance once stability is achieved. However, “the people united will never be defeated” and to keep Operation Push Forward on target and permanent depends on continued grass-roots education, organizing and the long-term mobilization of people committed to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone in the country. This is the challenge, struggle and future.
— Dr. John David is executive director of SALS, the Southern Appalachia Labor School, whose mission is to provide education, research, and linkages for working class and disenfranchised peoples in order to promote understanding, empowerment and change.