Mankind has always tried to make laws to keep order and they have failed.
The main reason is because he has rejected the Lord God’s law given in the scriptures of the BIble.
The Lord God who created the heavens and the earth gave his commandments and laws to the children of Israel to obey and give to the rest of mankind to be a holy creation.
After mankind male and female disobeyed the commandment in the garden by listening to Lucifer (Satan), man’s inner self became wicked.
Romans 3 v 10-18. There is none righteous, no, not one.
Romans 7 v 7. I had not known sin but by the law. I Timothy 1 v 8-10
But we know that there is good if a man use it lawfully. Knowing this that the law is not made for a righteous man but or the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly, sinners, unholy, profane murderers of fathers, mothers, man slayers, whoremongers, they that defile them selves with mankind kidnapper, liars, persecutors.
Jesus said he came not to destroy the law but fulfill it, because we couldn’t. Heaven and earth would pass away, but not the word of God.
The only way to escape the wrath of God and the Lake of Fire (Rev. 22 v 14-15) is to repent to God the father and turn to Jesus his son forgiveness of sin to receive everlasting like in his kingdom for the wages of sin is death. But the gift of eternal life is through Jesus Christ.
David Robinson
Beckley
