October is known for election year surprises. In 1980 there was the Ronald Reagan deal when Iran announced over 50 American hostages in Tehran would not be released until after the U.S. election, thereby sinking incumbent Jimmy Carter’s re-election. In 1986, there was the October Surprise when a CIA-chartered C-123 supply plane involving Oliver North was shot down by the Sandinista government in northern Nicaragua while attempting to drop a weapons cargo to the Contras.
Now we have the October Surprise when the president tested positive for Covid-19.
Of course, the positive test was really no surprise. The president and his fellow travelers have been taking significant risks for some time, the latest being a stop at a private residence in Minnesota, a fundraiser at his private golf club in New Jersey, an event that introduced Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the White House and now, back out on the campaign trail, a series of airport rallies.
There was also the Presidential Candidate Debate in Cleveland with the president’s family in the audience refusing to wear face coverings in violation of the debate rules and despite the pleading of professional medical personnel from the highly regarded Cleveland Clinic.
During the debate, there were more surprises. A key surprise was the president touting a remarkable turnaround in the economy. This was a startling assertion since at the same time the news reported the exact opposite happening, namely:
l Walt Disney laid off 28,000 employees.
l “U.S. retail bankruptcies, liquidations, and store closings reached records… .” (The Wall Street Journal).
l Electric and gas delinquencies by families are reaching $24.3 billion, with 112,000 households already behind four months on power bills in Indiana alone, a rate four times greater than a year prior (The Washington Post).
l “A drop in household income and persistently high lay-offs are threatening to further slow the U.S. economic recovery, which appears to be losing momentum” (The Wall Street Journal).
l Nearly 12 million workers are still receiving unemployment compensation.
l Deaths from Covid-19 continue to mount toward a quarter million people just in the U.S.A. and new studies report that lingering effects may later impact other body organs, including the heart, in those who test positive.
l American Airlines and United Airlines announced more than 32,000 pending job cuts.
l Most shuttered local small businesses will never re-open.
l 865,000 women left the workforce in August alone.
It is a tradition that during a key political time politicians try to paint a positive picture. However, the current facts are so overwhelming that a reality check is now necessary. Those at the top who made billions during the pandemic with their political friends by taking advantage of stimulus subsidies, re-directed consumer spending, and paying few or no taxes are not feeling any pain and do not perceive that there is anything to be surprised about. In fact, the situation feeds their perception that they are invincible, “special,” immune and privileged. This attitude also prevails among politicians, including the president, who downplay the impact and make public statements that the virus will soon disappear and fade into the sunset. It is a “Wish It Away” rationalization for an opportunistic agenda.
West Virginia, like all other states, is overwhelmed by obituaries of hardworking, dedicated and honest tax-paying family members who surprisingly died from Covid-19. Together, the country has lost many people who did not need to die. Their deaths were preventable in various ways, including earlier and more strategically deployed national actions.
A new beginning with new leadership at all levels in all sectors, both political and economic, that respects the equality, worth and dignity of everybody must take over in order for the country to survive. Otherwise, we all will die together and that will be an unnecessary tragedy.
We can’t afford to continue to be misled by promises any longer.
We can’t wait.
— Dr. John P. David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.