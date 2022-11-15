On a few election days of my childhood, I vaguely remember accompanying my mom to the local polling place. It happened, though, I remember that. It was a small country church – Greenbrier United – just a few miles north of our farm, and then west a mile, down the hill from the Greenbrier Cemetery where my direct ascendants – and now my parents – are buried.
I’m pretty sure I did not volunteer to go along with Mom nor did she take me out of some righteous sense of civic duty. More likely, she just wanted to keep an eye on me and keep me and one of my older brothers, Sean, separated. We could get into some trouble.
I wonder now, thinking back, if Mom ever felt as if the relatives on the Cain side of the equation were watching her, if in spirit only, from high on cemetery hill as she did her constitutional duty. They, after all, were Republicans. My dad, too, though he rarely voted. After feeding the cattle and making sure they all showed up at the trough, counting them one by one, he preferred spending the balance of whatever remained of his November days at the Bagley Tavern where he could shoot some pool, play some cards and drink a few cold beers.
Vote? I often heard him say his one vote would not make a difference.
Mom was a Roman Catholic, a Democrat, her family off the boat from Ireland. She always cast a ballot, sometimes for someone she admired, like John Kennedy, and sometimes against someone she did not particularly care for, like Barry Goldwater and Richard Nixon, bless their hearts.
Her family traces back to Michael Moylan crossing the Atlantic from Ireland about the same time the Cains were crossing the Midwest. The Cains settled the land just north of Bagley, a farm straddling the line between Guthrie and Greene counties in west central Iowa. Edward Teesdale Cain from the Isle of Man and Sarah Jane Gaunt from the English countryside had six children and put them all to work, making their living raising cattle, sheep and other assorted livestock. They had a large vegetable garden and fruit trees, grew all of their own produce and filled the fruit cellar with jars packed with green beans, corn, pickles, tomato sauce and whole tomatoes. If they could grow it and preserve it, they did. Winters were long and cold out on the plains.
Eventually, Mom’s Dad would lose his farm over in Carroll County, just to the west, in the Great Depression. The Cains hung on to theirs. I do not remember the particulars, only that Mom was overcome with sadness when she talked about it, when she recalled that her family would burn corn cobs to stay warm in the winter.
I do remember the little church not being so busy on those long ago election days, but then it was farm country with a thin population spread across the vast expanse of an endless prairie.
I am not sure if those visits to the polls with Mom were what instilled a sense of obligation in me to show up each and every election day. But I do, and I wonder if there isn’t something in the genetic code, passed along by those in the family who settled the country and fought in our nation’s wars, from the Revolutionary War on, if voting wasn’t just my own expression, but rather if I wasn’t also giving my ancestors agency in the here and now.
I am of them, after all, shaped by genetics, certainly, but also by the environment, by the same forces of preservation and survival on a self-sustaining enterprise out in the middle of farmland subject to the weather no matter the time of year.
And I am convinced that the spirit of my ancestors can look down upon me, way out here in West Virginia, and keep track of whether or not I am showing up and carrying on – as they did way back when.
