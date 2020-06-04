Birthdays. Getting older. I’m not very fond of them. I’m the type to try to ignore the day. I’m the kind who has the strongest urge to open a gift in a corner where no one can see. The attention makes me nervous. I’d much rather diffuse the spotlight to everyone else. Sure, some call it being awkward. I call it birthday equality.
When I was younger, everyone had to know about my birthday. I hoped someone asked when it was. I’d be ready to spring out my chubby fingers and try to show them how many more days were left in the countdown.
But no matter how hard I try to ignore it, the government always reminds me that I am one year closer to getting my gift.
Whenever it’s time, they start sending me sweet little letters entailing what I need to hand them in order to get it. It’s so adorable, I almost cry when I pick it out of the mail.
It’s the kind of gift that’s rather out of the way to pick up. To get it, I have to drive to a cold, brick building, walk inside and slide a plastic numbered card out of an odd machine. Then, I have to listen for the number, walk up to a desk, tell them I’m there for my gift. After that, I place my life and the Declaration of Independence on the table, hoping it makes them happy. If so, they snap a picture of me – I am usually unsure if I should smile or look tough – and I pay up.
My reward? I get to prove to others my real identity and maybe not get a ticket. Honestly, I’ll take it.
In my twentysome years of living, I see why the DMV is not one of America’s favorite pastimes.
But nowadays, I don’t have the honor of walking into the icy building and swiping a number for myself. I’m not even sure how to renew my gift, but I’ll get it eventually. I might have to keep my old picture from three years ago, but at least I won’t have to gasp at the view of a new one. (“Who’s that” Sure looks mean.”) Avoiding a ticket is my biggest motivation.
If nothing else, know that the government is always looking out. Kind of like a big brother – and kind of not. They know when the birthdays are. Sometimes, they’ll even send a little card in the mail. But then again, they remind me that it’s getting harder and harder to fix a mistake by giving someone puppy eyes and softly explaining that I’m only a little teen.
Sure, I’m only in my 20s, but with each year that passes, I get dizzier and the world keeps spinning. A day seems short, but a year seems shorter. I guess that’s why I always seem to be in the DMV.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.