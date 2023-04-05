The Messiah born in Bethlehem is Golgotha’s El Shaddai El-Elyon na Adonai, Jehovah Most High. Easter isn’t about the bunny, it’s about the Lamb. “Behold the Lamb of God, who taketh away the sin of the world.” (John 1:29) Mary had a little Lamb named King Jesus, the perfect Lamb, the unblemished Lamb. “For our sake, He (God) made Him (Jesus) to be sin for us who knew no sin; so that in Him we might know the righteousness of God in Him.” (2 Cor 5:21) Christ died that men might live. The greatest man in history, named Jesus, had no servants, yet they called Him Master. Had no degree, but He was called teacher. Had no medicine yet He was called Healer. He had no army yet kings feared Him. He fought no military battles, yet conquered Satan and sin of the world. He committed no crime yet they crucified Him. He was buried in a tomb yet He is risen. He lives today and is returning any day.
The legacy of Easter is God formed us, sin deformed us, the Bible informs us, and Jesus transforms us. It wasn’t nails that held Jesus to the cross, it was His love for humanity. Earth’s saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart. Easter is about the majesty, the power, and the glory of a Sovereign God. It’s about the God who was, who is, and who shall ever be omnipresent; with us always. God gave His only son to save this lost world from eternal damnation. (John 3:16) Grace and mercy met at Calvary. Read between the nails. Jesus died to save us from hell. Jesus didn’t say, “I am finished”; He said, “It is finished.” (John 19:30) When I asked Jesus how much He loves me, He stretched out His arms and died. He didn’t stay dead and He won’t stay gone. “Worthy is the Lamb that was slain.” (Rev 5:12) “He is not here; but is risen! (Luke 24:6) Mary had a little Lamb, the Holy Lamb; His fleece was white as snow.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring
