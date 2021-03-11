“I
’m calling them,” he looked at me, his phone raised. “I said I would help you.”
It sounded like a threat. If that was help, maybe I didn’t need it. Or want it. It wasn’t for me. But he got up, walked toward me and began dialing the number. The numbers kept binging until someone answered.
It was up to me to answer. I hated that. I mean, I didn’t call them myself.
“Hi, I’m Hannah,” I mumbled, unsure of what to even say. In my head, nothing sounded right. Heck, I didn’t even know what I was looking for. Then the other end of the line froze for a second.
“Uh,” she said. “Do you want to schedule counseling?”
No, I didn’t. But I felt eyes beaming down at me, still holding the phone.
“Yeah, I think.”
And that was that.
I think I was angry that someone called on my behalf. I mean, it felt nice that someone cared, but what if I’m taking resources away from someone who needs them more than I do? Here, the school offers free counseling, which is a good option. Many cannot go because of price. It’s a program I’ve always known about, but nothing I ever thought I’d do. I deal with emotions every single other way that isn’t talking about them. I mean, most people have way bigger fish to fry than I do. I have a good life.
For some people, going to therapy is a natural and normal thing to do. If they feel like they’re losing control, they know that talking through it with someone who specializes in mental health will help them regain control. For some, they talk so freely about it. It’s healthy for them. Maybe it was completely normalized where they grew up. And with the right resources, it’s a perfect option. But for others like myself, it just feels strange. It’s not something we do.
What’s wrong with dealing with emotions on your own? I didn’t think anything, but there is something reaffirming about talking it over. (Well, at least I’m thinking it will feel that way.) For now, I meet with them by video chat. I sit there, staring anywhere but the screen. Each question they ask, I feel like a sinner in church. I look to the left, right, top, bottom. Don’t look into their eyes. You don’t know what could happen. My shirt becomes damp; it’s hard for me to talk. Normally, I don’t talk about me. I get others to spill their life story. But here, I feel exposed.
According to Barna, 42 percent of American adults have endured the same awkwardness of going to therapy. Or, I mean, having seen a counselor or therapist. So, why is it so stigmatized still? Heck, I’m still stigmatizing it. I had to be forced to go. I think that here in these hills, we think we’re strong, our heart is as tough as a rock and tears aren’t real. And “help”? Sorry, I don’t think that word is in the vocabulary. Don’t even mention talking about your problems.
But is it really that bad? Part of me wants to think so. That’s not who I am, and I’m sure that’s not who many people are. It isn’t fun. But maybe it’s the help that we don’t want but sorely need.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.