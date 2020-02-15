He isn’t your average Jim.
He had a business that everyone knew. It was one that became a staple of West Virginia. People traveled hours to see it. The name was plastered nationwide.
He had a basketball team that had potential that was limitless. Some teams feared the name. He taught them to live up to their reputation.
Everyone knew him. He became one the faces of modern day West Virginia.
He was really living the dream of every small town hero.
So, obviously, adding “politician” to the long list of impressive things is the next, reasonable thing to do.
So now, this businessman and coach is now governor of our state.
He thought that his ideals of the perfect state and business background would sweep away the race. He wanted to help West Virginia become the best. To finally reach the top, and not continue to be the last.
He won. I guess he was right.
But now, I think that he’s forgetting that he is the governor. He’s forgetting that people from all over the state voted for him. He’s forgetting that his job is to work for the state, the people, the communities – not just in Greenbrier County.
Then, just this week, he was coaching his girls in a heated game. Afterwards, he started talking to a reporter. I guess he was still cooling down. He called the other high school team “thugs.”
The face of West Virginia, the one that fights for what he thinks is best for the state, is now name calling and throwing slurs around like cow manure. What’s worse? He’s doing it to the people who voted him in.
If he were just an average Jim with no political power, this wouldn’t be an issue. If he didn’t secure a seat that is supposed to make communities feel safe and at home in their own state, this wouldn’t be an issue.
But, it’s an issue because he has both of those privileges. And, quite frankly, I think he forgets.
High school basketball. It’s the thing that brings towns together, at least for one night.
It’s the feeling of the thud in the chest that falls to the depths of the stomach or rises to the heaven every time that the hometown –usually small town – basketball team chalks up another win on home court – really, the heartbeat of the school. It’s the sound of cheering and yelling all around. Both of those with big dreams of winning, and those who want it more.
Young, teenage feet float across the floor, squeaking once they reach earth.
Parents stand with their arms crossed, eyeing their high school star.
At least, that’s how high school sports should start and end.
But sometimes, things get nasty. Slurs are thrown. Fists appear.
And the coach? He should remember he isn’t just a coach or a businessman.
He’s more than your average Jim.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.