We are seeing prophecy unfold before our very eyes. Scripture is quite clear when it states in Isaiah 5:20, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”
Here we are with this new administration promoting murdering and even dismembering unborn and born babies all in the guise of women’s health care. Murdering a human being, which a baby surely is, is not health care. Pursuing their agenda to bring transgender, homosexual and all sexual perversion of any kind into the minds of our school children is not an acceptable or normal lifestyle. It is all a lie and no good comes out of any of this immoral behavior.
Romans 1:18 “For God’s wrath is revealed from heaven against all godlessness and unrighteousness of people who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.” The low social media suppresses the truth every day and continues to feed lies to the public who are willing to listen.
Read further in Romans 1:28-32 “And because they did not think it worthwhile to have God in their knowledge God delivered them over to a worthless mind to do what is morally wrong. They are filled with all unrighteousness, evil, greed, and wickedness. They are full of envy, murder, disputes, deceit, and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, arrogant, proud, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, and unmerciful. Although they know full well God’s just sentence that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them, but even applaud others who practice them.” This is a clear description of where this nation is today.
God will not be mocked! If this nation continues rapidly on a downward spiral, God’s judgment will come regardless of what the far left believes to be its control and exhibition of power. Because we who adhere to God’s word know that God’s judgment is based strictly on the truth, not lies. Time to wake up America before all the good this nation was established on will soon be destroyed by those currently in control of our government. Make your voices heard, Christians!
Sandy Dupree
Union