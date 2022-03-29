Just wondering aloud, do you think the 3.8 million Ukrainian refugees running from war in their home country give a rat’s patooty about whether or not Will Smith was justified in slapping Chris Rock over a joke – in poor taste – about his wife’s shaved head at the Oscars on Sunday night?
Or how about the estimated 6.5 million people who are thought to be displaced inside the war-torn country itself? Think they care about this celebrity pop culture flash point about who was right and who was wronged in an incident that does a pretty good job of exposing the vacuousness of our collective fascination with rich people who, clearly, do not know how to behave when they dress up and go out for dinner and a drink.
Later in the evening, after receiving the Oscar for best actor, Smith received a standing ovation from those in attendance. Frankly, he should have been arrested for assault.
You know, this ain’t my fight. Bigger fish to fry. But let’s just say up front that you do not have to be a great humanitarian to conclude that no one should be mocking and ridiculing another person’s physical health. Small measures of empathy and common decency go a long way in keeping the peace, contributing to a stronger more caring community, and showing respect. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife and a serious acting talent, suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall out – in clumps. Imagine how devastating that must be, especially if you work in a profession that grades heavily on your good looks, and as a Black for whom hair is such a cultural identity. So, of course, she becomes Rock’s target on a nationally televised awards program. And at that point, Rock becomes a bully, just another guy verbally slapping a woman around – as a joke – in public view.
And we laugh. Ah, that Chris Rock. He’s such a hoot!
Listen, spend as much time talking about this as you wish, about a Black man standing up for his wife, as some are doing, or about how a man expressed himself with violence while saying he did it for love. “Love makes you do crazy things” is what Will Smith said during his acceptance speech, a sentiment, a crutch that men have always used to justify violence, particularly toward women. Breaking news: Slapping someone is not how you show love for someone else. Man or woman. It just isn’t.
If anything, this was yet another manifestation of toxic masculinity grabbing the headlines and guiding the discussion – at a woman’s expense. When do we talk about what healthy masculinity actually looks like? Where are those role models?
What we saw was yet another example of normalized casual violence – again – for everyone to see, and see again and again and again – as certainly we will – via online, our favorite social media platform and in a run-up to next year’s Oscars. Seems to me that we take notice of these things, these outrages, only when someone is being publicly traumatized.
What does that say about us?
Why can’t we turn our attention to being concerned that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, no ordinary conservative right-wing Republican and the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice, was reportedly urging President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to do everything in his power to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election to keep Trump in power?
You want to talk about serious issues? How about the fact that both north and south poles experienced simultaneous extreme heat waves this month, pushing temps to 70 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average in Antarctica and 50 degrees warmer in areas of the Arctic. Does anyone hear the rather loud alarms regarding our addiction to burning fossil fuels?
Even here at home, in little ol’ West Virginia, we struggle to care for some 7,000 children in foster care, continue to lead the nation in drug overdose death rates, lag much of the nation in educational achievement, trail much in the nation in sending our kids to college and, well, we are all quite familiar with the list of healthy lifestyle shortcomings, right? Diabetes, anyone? Heart disease? Obesity?
All of that, of course, is too difficult to address. Just ask a state legislator.
But, yeah, Will Smith sure b-slapped Chris Rock. Did you see it?
And, boy, that Chris, he sure is funny, making fun of women like that.
Do you think it was all a set-up? Staged?
Do you care?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.