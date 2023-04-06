When local attorney Todd Kirby was running for the Beckley seat in the House of Delegates last fall – a race he won – he talked about solving the drug overdose death crisis in the state. He wasn’t the first and he won’t be the last.
The candidate addressed it during a forum just a few weeks ahead of the vote and he wrote about it in a profile printed in this newspaper. Then, in yet another Republican red tide election when Democratic voters stayed home, Kirby got elected, went to Charleston and, on the drug front, accomplished absolutely nothing. Nada. Zilch.
Again, not the first. Certainly not the last. Just the latest.
Maybe it was because Kirby was so new to the process, or maybe he was just another Republican delegate in a supermajority that leadership could choose to ignore – and did.
Part of what the freshman legislator ran into was a GOP mindset that permeates the Capitol, that leans into rumor, innuendo and tall tales about needle litter and dismisses science. In 2021, the Legislature passed a law that made it dang near impossible – and certainly cost prohibitive – for any entity, including county governments, to set up or continue harm reduction programs. And because there are successful treatments, because there are answers, we are left to believe that they just don’t give a rat’s patootie.
And that, as deaths rates prove, was a terrible and deeply troubling mistake.
The number of overdose deaths in West Virginia in March of 2022 was 1,485. Two years earlier? 900.
In 2016, West Virginia had a drug overdose death rate of 52.0 per 100,000 people. In 2020, 81.4.
This is all moving in the wrong direction.
But here is what Kirby said at the debate: “You also have to not just pay lip service, not just every two years pretend to care about the opioid epidemic. You have to actually tackle it head on.”
Sounded good.
His solution was for the state to put its money toward more treatment facilities modeled after successful ones. He said he was partial to small, faith-based rehab facilities and wanted nothing to do with harm reduction programs that swapped used needles for clean ones, thus reducing the spread of HIV and hepatitis C.
No, that’s not a plan for Kirby. “You’re not going to fix the problem by making it easier for people to use,” he said.
I truly hope Del. Kirby studies up between sessions because the science is conclusive. Harm reduction services – including syringe exchanges – save lives. Taylor Sisk, writing for 100 Days in Appalachia, reports that naloxone access laws have resulted in a 14 percent decrease in opioid overdose deaths nationwide. Further, a Seattle study found that new participants in a syringe exchange program were five times more likely to enter treatment than those who weren’t in the program.
You want solutions? Seek and ye shall find.
Del. Kirby might want to pick up his cell and call Judith Feinburg, who works just up the road at West Virginia University as a professor of infectious diseases and behavioral medicine. She told Sisk that harm reduction doesn’t encourage drug use. “It’s about reducing the attendant harms of drug use, supporting people in the community and trying to keep them alive and healthy.”
Or he could take a look at what’s happening in Charleston, alone. According to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, the opioid crisis costs Kanawha County an estimated $30 million a week in law enforcement, foster care and treatment of hepatitis B and C, HIV, endocarditis and neonatal abstinence syndrome.
And that’s what you get when you ignore the problem, hoping – and praying – it will just go away.
I mean, take a look around. Ask the cops, the prosecuting attorneys, the EMS personnel, the jailers, the school counselors, the professors of infectious diseases and behavioral medicine.
West Virginia faces multiple public health crises but none so difficult to crack as drug addiction.
With the right treatment options, addiction can be managed and, eventually, overcome. But it is a long road and heavy haul. Still, successful programs exist, and they use various strategies including detoxification, cognitive behavior therapy, contingency management to combat relapse, medication to reduce cravings, and support be it social, emotional, spiritual or physical.
So, yes, as Del. Kirby suggests, faith-based rehab facilities can play a role. But only a role. The problem is too big for any one approach. And the research says you have to use drugs to beat the drug addiction – like fighting fire with fire.
The bigger impediment to progress on the drug front here in the Mountain State seems to be Republican-led supermajorities in both the Senate and House that have an aversion to science, to facts, and to acknowledging the despair that leads to dark places.
And maybe, just maybe, Democrats will get off the couch in 2024.
